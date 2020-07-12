New Mexico Military Law Aims to Combat Organized Crime

WESLACO – A new law is about to take effect in Mexico. It will change how the government combats organized crime.

The law changes who can police you in Mexico. If you go into Tamaulipas, you'll see the military instead of local police. This new law is expected to become formalized with the president's signature. It will fill in the gap where local law enforcement is weak.

Inside NYI furniture store you can find affordable and high-end options. Owner Jesus Gonzalez shows us into his VIP room. The violence across the border left this showroom with a reduced audience over the past few years.

"This product is very high-end Italian product that we used to sell to affluent Mexican nationals that were coming to visit. In the last couple of years this has just remained as a museum," he told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

Mexican shoppers made up to 80-percent of sales here three to four years ago. This year, it's about eight percent.

At a bi-national symposium, Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca expressed his praise for the new law. He agrees it will fill the gaps in local government.

He says, "The work that the Armed Forces are currently carrying out in different parts of our country is correcting the deficiencies left by many state governments since they do not have many elements of public security."

Using the military to combat organized crime will be regulated. A time limit set will be set for them to intervene while local governments boost their own law enforcement capabilities.

Perception of insecurity is a deterrent for business. Javier Medina Malagon is from Monterrey. He works to bring investors to his city.

He says without the violence things would be much better, "They tell us that right now it's less expensive to invest, go to an event or host an event in Monterrey compared to the United States because of the peso-dollar exchange. However, their main concern is the violence."

Medina Malagon says recent events are drawing large crowds. He interprets that as a safer state.

Gonzalez is also from Monterrey. He says a fundamental mistrust of the federal government will suppress excitement over the perceived benefits of the new law.

"They will be very suspicious of an initiative like that until they see results. So, I don't think it's going to immediately impact traffic until we really see that they are fighting crime," says Gonzalez.

Furniture is moving out the doors; he hopes soon more will be going to Mexico.

"I'm convinced that it will happen eventually because this comes in cycles," he says.

He believes in the ebb and flow of business.

The law was passed by both the house and the Senate. All it needs is Mexico's president's signature to become effective.