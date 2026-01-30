New Mission ordinance aims to combat illegal tire dumping
Mission residents could soon see streets cleared of illegally dumped tires thanks to a new ordinance approved during a Tuesday city council meeting.
The ordinance was created by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Lower Development Council after a study showed multiple cities are sites where tires are illegally dumped.
Under the ordinance, officials will speak with tire companies and monitor them to ensure they are correctly disposing tires, Mission Sanitation Director Roel Mendiola said.
Mendiola said the ordinance also ensures the city educates people more about tire disposal. According to Mendiola, flyers will be passed out in the community, and social media posts will educate the public on how to properly dispose tires.
Anyone caught illegally dumping tires could face up to a $5,000 fine.
