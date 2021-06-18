New Mobile App to Facilitate Parking Payment in Downtown McAllen
MCALLEN – You soon won’t need to carry a pocket full of change to park your vehicle in Downtown McAllen.
Starting Monday, the city will roll out their partnership with the mobile app, “Park Mobile”.
It will allow you to pay for your parking with a credit card or other electronic form of payment.
Watch the news clip above for more details.
