New operation targeting suspects with outstanding felony warrants in Progreso

The Progreso Police Department is focusing on keeping the city safe by targeting those with outstanding felony warrants.

On Wednesday, the police department launched Operation Safe Streets to target those wanted on charges of drug possession, theft, assault and family violence.

“These warrants have been pending, and we're going to go after the people,” Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said. “If you haven't done anything, we're not coming to get you."

Perez said the department is receiving assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations. HSI officers will be providing surveillance when police serve narcotics-related arrest warrants.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is also involved by having deputies securing areas where warrants are being served.

According to Perez, Wednesday’s launch led to the arrest of one individual who had a warrant that had been active since November 2025.

