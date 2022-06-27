New overpass connector to McAllen set to open this Saturday

The overpass connector going south from Edinburg to McAllen is set to open on Saturday, June 25, as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project.

All traffic heading south through that area will be directed onto the new overpass starting Saturday evening.

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking the public to be on the lookout for traffic signs and to use caution in the area.

The eastbound overpass headed from Edinburg to Harlingen is expected to close in mid-July.

Completion of the entire project is not expected until late 2023.

