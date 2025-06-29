New pavilion unveiled as part of upgrades to Brownsville park
Brownsville city officials celebrated a new pavilion and new bathrooms at Tony Gonzalez Park.
The new upgrades were completed in partnership with the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation. Officials say the remodeling cost less than half a million dollars.
"After running, playing, jogging, whatever you're doing, walking your dog, you really want a space where you can say okay, let me take a breath, let me use a fountain that works," Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said.
The upgrades are part of the city's master improvement plan. Other projects include two new splash pads and improving old playground sets.
