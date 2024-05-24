New 'PHIT' center to address importance of physical education at Brownsville ISD

Brownsville ISD will soon be home to the country's first ever PHIT Center to address a recent report that called the city of Brownsville the most unhealthy city in the country.

PHIT America announced they are building a center at Garden Park Elementary School to get kids more active.

Students and staff can use the facility for walking, running and play tennis as part of the organization’s Healthy Kids Campaign, according to PHIT America’s website.

“If we increase physical education and have great programs and a facility like the PHIT Center, we can engage these kids so they can be fit and active not just now, but for life,” PHIT America Founder Jim Baugh said.

The cost of the center is around $100,000, and the organization says they plan to incorporate it at all of the district’s 35 elementary campuses.

More information about the center is available online.