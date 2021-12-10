New Pipeline in the Valley

UPDATE (7/3): The approval to send flammable fuels through the Rio Grande Valley will allow jet fuel, natural gas and new types of liquid petroleum across the border Southeast of Penitas.

The U.S. Department approved several changes last week.

Nu star logistics' new Burgos 10-inch pipeline is an addition to an existing 8-inch pipeline. A government map shows the fuels will run directly north through some populated areas, including the intersection of Old Business 83 and the expressway.

In the event of an emergency, the State Department said a shutoff valve is located 1.6 miles north of the border.

-----

PENITAS--The Trump administration approved permits for construction of a pipeline that crosses the border in the Rio Grande Valley.

Nu star logistics' new Burgos pipeline will cross the border near Penitas. It will have the capacity to deliver up to 108,000 barrels of certain refined petroleum products each day.

The state department says the project will have no significant effect on the quality of the natural or human environment.