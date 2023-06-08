New police chief for the city of Pharr sworn in on Monday

Juan Gonzalez has officially become the police chief for the city of Pharr. Gonzalez was sworn in at the city commissioner's meeting on Monday.

"Really feeling excited, feeling it a sense of opportunity to continue to grow," Gonzalez said. "I think there are some things that, as a community, we always want to continue to push forward."

Gonzalez was appointed interim-police chief last September, after the sudden departure of Andy Harvey. He's been with Pharr Police Department since 2007.