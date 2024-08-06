New polling place program could increase voter accessibility in Cameron County

Election Day for the November election is three months away, and Rio Grande Valley election officials are making sure the process runs smoothly for voters.

Cameron County is hoping to implement a new way for voters to cast their ballot in November. It's a county-wide polling place program similar to what Hidalgo County has.

It would allow voters to go to any polling location on Election Day, just like they do during Early Voting.

They're still currently in the planning stages for both Early Voting and Election Day. Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says the plans for that program haven't been finalized yet.

"During Early Voting, you'll find your ballots at any of the 22 locations that we currently have. What will be different is that on Election Day, you should be able to find your ballots at any of the 70 locations that we have open on election day," Garza said.

The department needs close to 700 poll workers on Election Day. Hidalgo County is also looking to fill the need.

Garza says the number of polling locations went up by 43 after a new state law passed last year. They will now have a total of 129 polling locations this year.

Hidalgo County wants to hire nearly 1,200 poll workers.

Voters should make sure their registration information is up-to-date if they've moved or changed their name.

The deadline to register to vote for the November election in Texas is Oct. 7. Early Voting runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker can visit their county elections department website to apply.