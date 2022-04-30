New program helping veterans in need in Cameron County

A new program in Cameron County is helping kids find focus while helping local heroes.

Cadets for Vets has built several homes for veterans in need of one.

Officials say the program is a good way for kids in the San Benito juvenile justice system to get on the right path.

“They're being taught all these traits but at the same time paying respect to someone in their community who served for them,” Cameron County Veteran Service Director Samuel Perez Jr. said.

For more information on the program, call 956-544-0811.