New program would encourage Mission residents to get vaccinated

The city of Mission is encouraging businesses to sign up for a new program that will encourage Covid vaccinations.

The THRIVE program is paid for by federal COVID-19 recovery funds.  With it, the city will give out gift cards to residents who received the vaccine.

The gift cards will be good for purchases at participating businesses.

More information on the THRIVE program can be found online.

1 day ago Friday, November 05 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Friday, November 05, 2021 8:46:00 PM CDT November 05, 2021
