New Respite Center Sparks Property Value Conerns

MCALLEN – Concerned neighbors are raising questions about the location of a respite center in McAllen.

Hundreds of migrant families pass through the Rio Grande Valley weekly, leading to the relocation of the center.

The respite center is temporarily located on Hackberry Avenue and Second Street in McAllen.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez spoke to a concerned neighbor.

He says he supports the mission, but questions the location.

“My biggest concern is the property going to devaluate? How is that going to affect us in the long run,” he says.

The Hidalgo County Appraisal District sets property values.

Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez says values can be affected by long-term changes and temporary ones are not as influential.

