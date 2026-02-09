New Rio Grande City recycling center aims to reduce illegal dumping

People in Rio Grande City could soon have a solution to an illegal dumping issue they're experiencing.

A new recycling center opened in January that also offers bulk item drop-offs.

Of all the sites in Rio Grande City, people say they'd like to see dumping sites eliminated.

"It bothers me, and it makes me a little bit sad that people are doing that," Rio Grande City resident Norma McKee said.

McKee has lived in Rio Grande City for 50 years. She says it's always been a problem.

"I have been seeing this for years and years. You see a lot, and sometimes it all depends on the season, but this is something that needs to be addressed," McKee said.

Now Rio Grande City is looking to change that. The city opened a new recycling service last week that also allows bulk item drop-offs.

McKee believes the service will help on both fronts.

"The environment. The pollution that we see now, that is coming up if we don't take care of our environment, what is going to happen in the future?" McKee said.

People can drop off bulky items like tires, appliances, and furniture at the site located at 632 West Eisenhower Street.

City Manager Gilbert Millan says they want people to bring those items in.

"We have been working on a plan to help the community collect bulky items. Instead of dumping them in an alley or empty lot, we want them to bring them to our facility," Millan said.

Millan also says they took the opportunity to start the recycling service at the request of the community.

"There always has been an intention to provide this service that's never been provided before, and community members have shown interest in participating in the recycling center," Millan said.

People can drop off paper, plastic, and cardboard for recycling. Bulk item drop-off only happens at the end of the month, and people must show proof of residency.

McKee hopes this new service will help encourage change within her community.

"To educate, and what I mean to educate is from the youngest all the way to the elder and the community, because the youth is going to stay here in the future," McKee said.

Watch the video above for the full story.