New safety measures announced for next school year at Vanguard Academy

Vanguard Academy announced new safety protocols for the next school year during a meeting Thursday night.

Clear backpacks, heightened security and 24/7 surveillance are among the changes coming to the school.

"We started implementing a lot of safety measures that will really transform our school into a very safe haven," said Dr. Narciso Garcia, superintendent of Vanguard Academy.

The new precautionary measures come after Dr. Garcia personally met with the superintendent of Uvalde schools shortly after last month's shooting.

"We don't want an impact so insurmountable like that, like Uvalde, to ever happen here in our schools," Dr. Garcia said.

Armed security guards and police officers will be on every campus, elementary on up.

A raptor system will run a driver's license against an international offender database. T here will be two-way radios allowing for better communication between school staff and school police officers.

School staff will also continue to undergo active shooter training.

"We have professional development for at least an hour," Dr. Garcia said. "Every professional development training --before the training starts-- we're going to do one hour of safety training, whether it's active shooter, or other trainings a month."