New subdivision named after Cpl. Jose Espericueta in Mission

MISSION - Gone but certainly not forgotten.

The city of Mission and Affordable Homes of South Texas honor the fallen hero Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta naming a new subdivision after him.

On Saturday they broke ground on the new neighborhood Speedy Trails, that once finished will always be a reminder for generations to come that Speedy made the ultimate sacrifice for his community

It's been 8 months since the Rio Grande Valley saw one of their own lose his life in the line of duty.

Bobbie Espericueta, Speedy’s wife, thanked everyone at the Speedy Trails subdivision ground breaking.

"I know Joey is smiling from ear to ear right now with that big beautiful smile he had," says Espericueta.

Affordable Homes of South Texas says development of Speedy Trails will start next week and homes will be available for sale later this year.

Watch the video for the full story.