New task force aims to boost attendance at Brownsville ISD
Students are now involved in a newly created attendance task force at Brownsville ISD.
Brownsville ISD ended their previous school year with a 92% attendance rate.
Now, each school in the district has their own task force that includes students, a teacher, a Brownsville ISD parent, a community member and a principal.
Each task force will be responsible with coming up with a plan to boost attendance.
