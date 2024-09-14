x

New task force aims to boost attendance at Brownsville ISD

By: Stefany Rosales

Students are now involved in a newly created attendance task force at Brownsville ISD.

Brownsville ISD ended their previous school year with a 92% attendance rate.

Now, each school in the district has their own task force that includes students, a teacher, a Brownsville ISD parent, a community member and a principal.

Each task force will be responsible with coming up with a plan to boost attendance.

Thursday, September 12 2024
