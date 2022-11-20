New technology at STHS helps detect breast cancer faster

More medical technology is making its way to the Valley.

On Wednesday, doctors at South Texas Health System got a closer look at a machine that helps diagnose breast cancer faster and more efficiently, according to health experts.

The 3-D mammogram machine shows images with a high resolution and allows experts to minimize the time it takes to know if a patient has breast cancer or not.

"Technology has come a long way, you know?" STHS Radiology Director Charlie Aguirre said. "The radiologist—what they are able to do and see, as opposed to years past, has just been leaps and bounds."

STHS officials say the new machine is already being used at one of their facilities, but that more hospitals will be getting them later this year.

