New Traffic Light Underway at Intersection in Elsa

ELSA – Construction is underway on a new traffic light at an intersection in Elsa.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on the intersection along FM 88 and Mile 16 in January. It’s been the scene of more than a dozen accidents in the past few years.

Elsa Police Chief Primitivo Rodriguez said TxDOT was conducting a study to determine whether a traffic light was needed.

The study concluded a light should be installed and operational within the next few weeks.