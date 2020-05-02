x

New Traffic Light Underway at Intersection in Elsa

Related Story

ELSA – Construction is underway on a new traffic light at an intersection in Elsa.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on the intersection along FM 88 and Mile 16 in January. It’s been the scene of more than a dozen accidents in the past few years.

Elsa Police Chief Primitivo Rodriguez said TxDOT was conducting a study to determine whether a traffic light was needed.

The study concluded a light should be installed and operational within the next few weeks. 

News
New Traffic Light Underway at Intersection in...
New Traffic Light Underway at Intersection in Elsa
ELSA – Construction is underway on a new traffic light at an intersection in Elsa. CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, April 19 2017 Apr 19, 2017 Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9:20:20 PM CDT April 19, 2017
Radar
7 Days