New training course provides proper medical care for K-9 officers in the Valley

EDINBURG – The first of its kind. A medical training course aimed at protecting K-9 officers in emergency situations.

This new training course will allow for Border Patrol emergency medical technicains and other first responders to work together in providing the proper medical care for K-9 officers.

"They also encounter dangers just like us and they're just as important. Just like our officers, just like our deputies, just like our troopers," says Hidalgo County Public Information Officer Sergeant Frank Medrano.

If they are injured they need to be transported to a nearby animal hospital. However, if they are too far away from medical assistance, giving K-9 officers the proper medical treatment can seem impossible.

