New VA Law to Help Veteran Appeals Process

WESLACO – The Veteran Affairs office has implemented the Veterans Appeals Improvement and the Modernization Act signed into law in August 2017.

Veterans can now use a higher-level review option to appeal a claims decision, which means a more experienced adjudicator will conduct a review of the previous decision.

Additionally, veterans who use the supplemental claim option may submit new and relevant evidence.

The VA says it will then assist in developing new evidence under its duty to assist.

If veterans appeal a decision to the board, they can choose a direct review, evidence, or a hearing.

For more on the new law, visit the Veteran Affairs office website.