New Valley Program to Assist Crime Victims

WESLACO – Crime victims in three counties now have access to advocates to assist in seeking benefits and guidance following their ordeal.

The Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council announced the availability of new staff who will work independent of law enforcement agencies, which are typically associated with crime victim services.

The structure will allow the advocates to work across jurisdictional lines in Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron counties. It will mean assistance in areas where police do not have a full-time victims’ rights staff member.

"We know that there's some agencies that just don't have the resources, and have not been able to have that liaison," said Ricardo Rodriguez, Hidalgo County District Attorney.

Victims have a right to certain benefits and guidance under Texas law, said Rodriguez.

Those services may benefit victims after a crime who need shelter, counseling or compensation.

"They'll be able to give them information right on the onset. Explain to them what's going to happen with the case," said Rodriguez.

For more information about the program, you can call 956-682-3481.