New veterans service office opens in Mission
More help is available for veterans in Hidalgo County.
City officials opened a new veterans services officer on Moorefield Road in the city of Mission.
The center will offer services and resources to veterans all across the Valley.
"We assist you in filing claims. We assist you in enrolling in school using your GI bill benefits," Veteran Service Officer Victor Torres said. "We assist you in acquiring your plot at the national veterans' cemetery. We assist you in all things veteran."
The office will be open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
