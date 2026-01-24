New website helping Alamo residents apply for building permits
People looking to get a building permit in Alamo can now get help online.
The city launched a website to help people with their applications. The website also features video tutorials on how to navigate the new system, and what you will need for the permits.
“City hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so we want to make sure that residents have the opportunity to get whatever kind of permit they need any time of the day and night,” Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.
The mayor said residents and contractors can still go to city hall to request their permits.
