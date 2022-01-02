New Year’s Eve precautions taken amid Covid spike
Related Story
With Covid cases on the rise on a local and national scale, the omicron variant is now causing some change to the way we celebrate the new year.
RELATED: COVID-19 cases on upward trend in Hidalgo County
In the Valley, the city of Pharr cancelled their New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.
RELATED: City of Pharr cancels New Year’s Eve ball drop due to COVID-19 concerns
While the omicron variant has not been detected in the Valley, health officials have said they believe it's here.
News
With Covid cases on the rise on a local and national scale, the omicron variant is now causing some change... More >>
News Video
-
Sheriff's Office: Investigation underway after three charred bodies found on San Isidro...
-
Sunday Morning Forecast Jan. 2, 2022
-
Staff, customers react to massive fire at Pharr business
-
Multiple agencies battling fire at Pharr business
-
Brownsville PD: Man arrested for discharging firearm during New Year’s Eve