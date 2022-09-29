Night at the Net: Area Thursday
Related Story
LOS FRESNOS - A match-up of district champions in Los Fresnos highlighted Thursday area round play in the state 6A volleyball playoffs. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has more.
News
LOS FRESNOS - A match-up of district champions in Los Fresnos highlighted Thursday area round play in the state 6A... More >>
News Video
-
TWC grant helping expand La Joya ISD welding program
-
Nutrition expo showcases potential food options to Valley schools
-
San Carlos residents receive street lights following push from residents
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg identified
-
South Texas Red Cross chapter gearing up to provide support in Florida