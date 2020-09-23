Night at the Net: October 23rd
HARLINGEN - There can be nothing left to chance when the volleyball season hits the final week of the regular season. Tuesday's Night at the Net coverage focused on a 32-6A match-up between Hanna and Harlingen South. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva describes the action.
