Night at the Net: September 4th
WESLACO - The Tuesday edition of "Night at the Net" sends out a double dose of action. On the college side, we have highlights from the UTRGV match with Incarnate Word. And on the high school side, the featured match carried into the night for a full five sets. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
