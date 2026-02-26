‘No active threat’ found after Weslaco police respond to report of possible shooter at Premier High School

All students and staff at Premier High School are safe after officers with the Weslaco Police Department responded to a report of a shooter on campus, a spokesperson said.

The call came in Tuesday afternoon at the school located at 2419 E. Haggar Ave.

According to police spokesman Heriberto Caraveo, one person called the school and said there was a shooter on campus and hung up.

The school immediately went into lockdown and police were called to the school, Caraveo said.

Police cleared the school and found “no active threat,” Caraveo said during a press conference. Law enforcement agencies coordinated with students to be picked up by their parents.

“It is very important not to be making any threats, we take these threats very seriously when it comes to the safety of our community and our students,” Caraveo said. “Any threats like this will be taken very seriously and are punishable by jail time.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies such as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office responded to the scene.

Information on where the call came from was not available.

A spokesperson said the Weslaco Police Deparmtnet was asked to provide additional police presence to the campus on Wednesday. School will resume refular school operations that day.