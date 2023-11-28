x

No Charges for Officer in Auto-Pedestrian Accident

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen police officer involved in an auto-pedestrian accident will not face charges.

The officer allegedly struck a 64-year-old woman Monday night. She’s still recovering from her injuries.

According to a Harlingen Police Department spokesperson, the officer will remain on the job after an internal review.

A witness who also crossed the road with the victim faces a possible charge for falsely identifying herself.

