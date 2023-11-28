No Charges for Officer in Auto-Pedestrian Accident
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen police officer involved in an auto-pedestrian accident will not face charges.
The officer allegedly struck a 64-year-old woman Monday night. She’s still recovering from her injuries.
According to a Harlingen Police Department spokesperson, the officer will remain on the job after an internal review.
A witness who also crossed the road with the victim faces a possible charge for falsely identifying herself.
Watch the video above for more information.
