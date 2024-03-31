No decision made in Milwhite Inc. hearing

Residents say frustration and disappointment is boiling over for people who live near a Brownsville refinery at the center of a lawsuit.

No decision was made Wednesday in the third and final day in a hearing over operations at Milwhite Inc. The mineral refinery is being sued by Brownsville over hundreds of city violations and concerns of pollution in the area.

The city is seeking to shut down operations at Milwhite Inc.

“I'm saddened that a decision hasn't been made, but I’m still hopeful that the judge does the right decision by us and by the community because we deserve better,” resident Adhlemy Sanchez said. “This is unjust for us that the company continues to operate the way they do.”

Sanchez is among the residents saying the dust from the refinery's operations is not only causing dust to fill the air, posing health hazards, but disrupting their daily lives.

“They don't care,” Brownsville Assistant City Attorney Lena Chaisson-Muñoz said. “Unless this honorable court hands down an order forcing them to abide by city and state regulations, nothing else will."

The chairman of Milwhite Inc. says operations at the refinery operations have changed, and that the city is failing to say which ordinances they need to follow

After three separate hours-long hearings, 444th district Court Judge David Sanchez acknowledged to the court a difficult decision is ahead.

A date has not been set on when the judge will provide his ruling. Sanchez said he wants to review all the evidence before he issues one.

Until the judge makes a decision, Milwhite Inc. is allowed to continue operations in Brownsville.

