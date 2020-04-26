x

No foul play suspected in toddlers death investigation in Donna

DONNA – Autopsy results are still pending for a toddler who was found unresponsive in a pool on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the 2-year-old boy walked outside unattended and climbed the ladder of the above ground pool.

The child was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play.

