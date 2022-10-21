No injuries reported in Port Isabel fire

More than a dozen condos at the Oyster Cove Condominiums in Port Isabel were destroyed after a fire broke out there late Tuesday night.

Fire crews were still at the scene Wednesday evening containing hot spots. Ash and rubble are all that remain of the fire that destroyed 16 condos and left five people unable to return to their homes.

Residents at the nearby Sandpaper Trailer Park were evacuated due to the blaze.

"It was a lot,” Sandpaper Trailer Park resident John Lehnhart said. “I have never been around a fire quite like that before."

Port Isabel firefighters, along with Harlingen and Brownsville fire crews, responded to the fire at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Luckily a lot of these units were secondary homes or vacation rentals, or Airbnbs,” Port Isabel Fire Marshal John Sandoval said.

The Salvation Army says the people they're helping stay in hotels for three days.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say they’re trying to figure out what started the fire.