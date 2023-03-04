No weapon found after gun scare forces lockdown at Weslaco High School
Swirling rumors of a student with a gun on campus sparked panic around parents and students Wednesday at Weslaco High School.
The Weslaco Police Department received a call Thursday afternoon about a student possibly bringing a weapon to school. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a cautionary measure.
No shots were fired, no weapon was found, and parents rushed to the school to pick up their child, according to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera.
“Those rumors can create chaos, havoc, and gives me more to manage,” Rivera said.
The campus was placed on lockdown at around noon and was lifted at 3 p.m.
Weslaco police said there will be increased security on campus Thursday. Classes appear to be resuming as scheduled.
Parents told Channel 5 News they thought the school made it unclear where they could pick up their kids.
Weslaco police said students cannot be released immediately during a lockdown and are advising them against coming to school to pick them up due to procedures that must be followed.
