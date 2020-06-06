Non-profit group holding prayer vigil for Valley community amid pandemic, protests

Local non-profit group, Arise, is trying to make a difference in the Rio Grande Valley community amid the recent police brutality protests and coronavirus outbreak.

The goal of Arise is to keep people without necessary resources informed about recent events, but to also be there for them at their lowest points.

Arise has dedicated this week as a week of prayer for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and for those dealing with the death of George Floyd – a black man who was killed by a Minnesota police officer on May 25.

Arise community organizer, Ramon Casas, says they are social distancing by asking everyone to pray together from home.

For more information watch the video above.