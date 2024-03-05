Non-profit offers free rides for Valley residents to voting polls

A Dallas based non-profit, Rideshare 2 Vote Aware, is offering free rides for Rio Grande Valley residents to voting polls.

If a voter needs a ride to a polling location, the non-profit prefers you book two hours in advance.

One lone volunteer in the Valley says she hopes she will be busy on Election Day.

"We need to get voters to the voting polls and get their voices heard," volunteer driver Clarissa Martinez said.

Ramirez has been volunteering in the Valley since the 2022 elections, where she helped four people get their "I Voted" stickers.

Rideshare 2 Vote Aware CEO Sarah Kovich says there are several options to get a lift.

"They can also call us toll-free to get a ride from the Valley; they can also use our web form," Kovich said.

A third option is downloading the app, making an account and choosing your time and location. Ramirez will then pick you up and take you to the polls.

Kovich says in 2020 the non-profit gave over 70 local voters a ride to the polls.

This year, she hopes more people will take advantage of the free services, even though volunteer drivers in the Valley are scarce.

"We do have a driver on standby out of San Antonio to go down if there are enough ride requests," Kovich said.

She says accommodations will be made if you require special accommodations.

"We can get a wheelchair van rented, Clarissa will drive it, and we can get them there," Kovich said. "We want to make sure that everyone can get to the polls."

If you need a ride to the polls or want more information on how to volunteer, click here, or call the toll-free number at 888-858-3421.