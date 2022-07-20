x

Non-Profit Org. Aims to Prevent Cyclist, Pedestrian Deaths

HARLINGEN – A local cyclist is mourning the loss of a fellow cyclist after an accident took place during an annual bicycle ride. 

A local organization is making an effort to prevent these incidents from occurring.   

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with the co-founder of Run, Ride & Share, Michael McNew, about the goals of this non-profit organization.

The organization is dedicated to preventing both cyclist and pedestrian deaths.

McNew says they produce booklets which show maps of safe cycle routes in the area and also offers safety tips, as well as state regulations.

3 years ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:30:38 PM CDT August 21, 2018
