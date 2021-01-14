Non-profit organization hosts rally protesting Trump's visit to the RGV

La Unión Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) welcomed former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, who spoke about the president's stance on immigration and how it has affected border communities.

"Five years ago, this president came down an escalator at [the] Trump Tower and began his campaign by calling immigrants from Mexico rapists and criminals," Castro said. "In the years since then, he has embraced-- instilled racism and bigotry, hate and division."

Castro said that rhetoric negatively impacted border communities and minority groups.

"Twenty-two people were murdered in an El Paso Walmart by a man who drove 10 hours, who said he was inspired by the words of Donald Trump," Castro said. "Thousands of children who were separated from their parents and dozens who still [have] not been reunited with their parents who may suffer lifelong trauma."

