Non-profit organization LUPE responds to Title 42 ending

The non-profit group LUPE is pushing for immigration reform as Title 42 ends on Thursday, May 11.

For years, LUPE has worked closely with migrants to help them with their asylum process.

LUPE organizers say they anticipate more migrants relying on their services once Title 42 ends. They hope organizations like theirs will get the resources they need to help migrants with food and a place to stay.

Since title 42 was put into place in March 2020, nearly 2.8 million have been turned away at the border because of the policy.

With Title 42 set to end, the group now worries about Title 8.

Under Title 8, migrants who cannot establish a legal basis to remain in the U.S., such as showing a credible threat of persecution in their home country, will be expelled.

"You know, I think the worry that we have is Title 8 and how they will be doing immediate deportations without giving due and fair chance to folks to seek asylum, and so I think that's our biggest fear at the moment." President of LUPE Tania Chavez Camacho said.

Those who pass a credible threat interview, however, will be allowed to stay in the United States to continue the asylum process.

The White House did reach a new immigration-related agreement with Mexico. Mexican officials say they will continue to accept migrants expelled by the U.S. from at least four countries.

The White House has also announced it is increasing asylum officers and immigration judges at the border, as well as adding new pathways for legal immigration.