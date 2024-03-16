Non-profit says Valley children at high-risk of developing type 2 diabetes

The rate of diabetes is high in the Rio Grande Valley and with Thanksgiving just a little more than a week away, it can be hard to resist all of that food.

It's estimated that one in three people have diabetes here in the Valley, and experts say you can still enjoy Thanksgiving dinner by incorporating healthier options.

Unidos Contra La Diabetes is a local non-profit working to reduce the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the RGV.

Collective Impact Director Moises Arjona said the majority of the people they work with have food insecurity.

He says last year they saw a spike in Valley diabetics from recent data they collected, and he thinks it has to do with our eating habits.

"We don't always read the food labels as well, and when you read the food labels, there are natural sugars and then there's added sugars. And we have to be really careful when we want to watch our diet, watch our lifestyle and make that change and impact. Because if we're not doing those little changes and reading the food labels, we can really go spiral down really quick," Arjona said.

Arjona says as the holidays near, his tip is not to restrict anyone from eating anything and recommends doing portion control and substitute foods with healthier options.

Another tip is to eat protein first, so you get full quicker, and it may save you from over-eating.

Arjona says to also incorporate berries into the Thanksgiving desserts, like strawberry or blueberry pies over pumpkin and pecan.

The last tip is to watch those sugary drinks like sodas and to remember to drink water.