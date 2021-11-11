Nonessential travel restrictions lifted after nearly 2 years, businesses to boom

Nonessential travel restrictions were lifted Monday for the first time since the pandemic began last year.

International bridges in the Valley are, once again, open to Mexican nationals for cross-border shopping, dining, and other nonessential travel.

The loosening of those travel restrictions comes as the number of reported COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

The travel ban lift is a step towards normalcy, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said, adding that it could greatly benefit local business.

Watch the video above for the full story.