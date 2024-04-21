x

Nonprofit organization to host fundraising event

The nonprofit organization Capable Kids Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Sunday.

The fundraising event will be held at Hillbillies in McAllen.

They are raising money to host their first-ever rodeo for special needs children in March.

If you’d like to donate, the fundraiser begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 2023
