Nonprofit organization to host fundraising event
The nonprofit organization Capable Kids Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Sunday.
The fundraising event will be held at Hillbillies in McAllen.
They are raising money to host their first-ever rodeo for special needs children in March.
If you’d like to donate, the fundraiser begins at 7 p.m.
