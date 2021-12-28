Nonprofit provides women in Nuevo Progreso opportunity to learn trade skills

NUEVO PROGRESO – Two Winter Texans are spending the season leading a foundation, which helps provide health care and education to impoverished people in Mexico.

Despite having the equivalent of straight A’s in the U.S., some Mexican students can’t afford to go to college. The Mabel’s Foundation started trade skill classes, such as sewing, to help people make a living.

The foundation’s director, Sue Machetta, says there are many stereotypes and misconceptions about the people living in Mexico.

“This program is the most important for me and all the ladies that we learn how to make some clothes, it's so important for the community,” said Leonor Lucio, a woman enrolled in the program.

The women work every day to provide clothes for their community and families.

Watch the video above for the full story.