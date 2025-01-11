Noon Weather 1-9-25

Home
News
One woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicles from Elsa dealership
Elsa police are on the lookout for three stolen cars that were taken from a dealership. The business said five of their cars were taken...
Raymondville warming center extends operating hours
A warming center in Raymondville has extended its...
Brownsville non-profit helping people stay warm
A Brownsville non-profit is helping the homeless stay...
Weather
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025: Morning showers, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: Chilly with showers, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
The polar vortex sets its sights on Texas and neighboring states, with snow expected
DALLAS (AP) — An area stretching from Texas...
Sports
Brownsville Lopez takes the Battle of Southmost
Brownsville, TX -- Brownsville Lopez takes the Battle of Southmost to open up District play.
Cotton Bowl Post game with KJ Doyle
Arlington, TX -- Sports Director KJ Doyle is...
Kristopher Perez signs Letter of Intent with University of Houston
Edinburg, TX -- Edinburg Vela's Track and Field...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Dash the ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Residentes de Mercedes piden frenar el graffiti en su comunidad
Residentes de Mercedes, que viven hace más de una década en calle quinta, cerca de la avenida Florida, piden que para el graffiti. En esa...
Aumentan los incendios en el Valle, bomberos de Edinburg llaman a la prevención
Múltiples incendios se han registrado en esta semana...
El apoyo del congresista Vicente González a la Ley Laken Riley desata críticas en El Valle
El apoyo del congresista demócrata Vicente González, al...
Take 5
Noon Weather 1-9-25
News Video
One woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicles from Elsa dealership
Raymondville warming center extends operating hours
Brownsville non-profit helping people stay warm
Brownsville police arrest two suspects on drug charges
Live at Texas vs. Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl
Sports Video
Battle of Southmost
McAllen Memorial girls basketball win a close one against Rowe, Rowe boys...
Cotton Bowl live post game
KRISTOPHER PEREZ
VIPERS TRADE