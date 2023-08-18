Noon Weather - August 10

Home
State dismisses one of the murder charges against suspect in two Harlingen homicides
One of the murder charges against a Harlingen man who was identified as the suspect in two separate homicide investigations was dismissed, court records show. ...
Student detained following social media threat at San Benito High School
A student was detained Thursday after a threat...
Water managers warn that stretches of the Rio Grande will dry up without more rain
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The ongoing lack of...
Weather
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: Hot & humid with temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023: Isolated showers and triple triple digit temperatures in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two a Day Tour: PSJA North
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders ran their way to the top of Valley football rankings last season. As the expectations keep climbing,...
Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Bears
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The PSJA Bears are...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
EDCOUCH, Texas -- The Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are bringing...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
Pet of the Week: Wiggles from the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Noticias RGV
Barbería en Pharr celebra sus 75 años de fundación
El jueves 17 de agosto, la barbería Serda celebró sus 75 años de apertura. Desde 1948 la familia ha logrado mantener las puertas abiertas del negocio...
Cobros estudiantiles comenzarán desde el próximo 1 de octubre
Las personas que hayan solicitado un préstamo estudiantil...
Brownsville ISD cerró temporalmente la escuela Ortiz por fallas en los aires acondicionados
El Distrito Escolar de Brownsville procedió al cierre...
Noon Weather - August 10
