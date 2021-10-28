Noon Weather - May 18, 2021
Related Story
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Click HERE for the KRGV Weather Page.
Click HERE to download the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather app on Apple devices.
Click HERE to download the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather app on Android devices.
There is potential for strong downpours producing 2-5 inches of rain over the course of the next couple of days.
Remember the difference between a watch and a warning: A watch means conditions are "favorable" while a warning means conditions are "occurring."
Watch for flooding over low-lying areas, as well as poor drainage areas.
Following last week's storms, the ground across much of the Valley is already saturated.
News
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 1 p.m. Thursday. Click HERE... More >>
News Video
-
Multiple crews respond to massive brush fire in Starr County
-
Illegal dump site in Mercedes causing concern for nearby residents
-
New Edinburg police chief shares plan to keep city safe
-
Elsa police chief: Suspects accused in funeral service fight have turned themselves...
-
Sex offenders required to turn lights off, follow certain restrictions on Halloween