Noon Weather - May 18, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 1 p.m. Thursday. 

There is potential for strong downpours producing 2-5 inches of rain over the course of the next couple of days. 

Remember the difference between a watch and a warning: A watch means conditions are "favorable" while a warning means conditions are "occurring."

Watch for flooding over low-lying areas, as well as poor drainage areas. 

Following last week's storms, the ground across much of the Valley is already saturated. 

