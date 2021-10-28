Noon Weather - May 18, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 1 p.m. Thursday.

There is potential for strong downpours producing 2-5 inches of rain over the course of the next couple of days.

Remember the difference between a watch and a warning: A watch means conditions are "favorable" while a warning means conditions are "occurring."

Watch for flooding over low-lying areas, as well as poor drainage areas.

Following last week's storms, the ground across much of the Valley is already saturated.

