Noon Weather - November 22, 2021

Police: Missing Harlingen woman found dead, man charged with murder
A missing Harlingen woman has been found dead, and a person is in custody in connection to her death, according to a news release from the...
Sullivan City, Hidalgo County work together on drainage and road improvements
Infrastructure improvements are happening throughout the Hidalgo County...
Third party to probe Oxford High's actions ahead of shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A third party will...
Weather
Sunday: Dec. 5, 2021: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Saturday: Dec. 4, 2021: Warm day with temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 3, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 80s
Sports
Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda: RGV Boxer Ranked No. 1 in Nation
PHARR, TEXAS - Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda is headed to the 2021 USA Boxing Nationals in Shreveport, Louisiana this weekend. She is the No. 1 ranked...
RGV Vipers still undefeated
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the...
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
SpaceX aumentará las operaciones en sus instalaciones de Boca Chica
SpaceX se prepara para aumentar las operaciones de su sitio de lanzamiento en boca chica. Pero con los daños previos a las viviendas en la...
Policía: Hallan muerta a mujer desaparecida de Harlingen, hombre acusado de asesinato
Una mujer desaparecida de Harlingen fue encontrada muerta...
La policía de Edinburg investiga un tiroteo fatal
El Departamento de Policía de Edinburg está investigando...
Submit a Tip
Noon Weather - November 22, 2021
