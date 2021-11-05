Noon Weathercast - November 3, 2021
Related Story
A cold front will move through the Rio Grande Valley late Wednesday night.
Showers and storms are likely to form by around 10:00 p.m. and move east across the area through about 4:00 a.m.
Some heavy rainfall up to three inches may occur.
News
A cold front will move through the Rio Grande Valley late Wednesday night. Showers and storms are likely to... More >>
News Video
-
Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. announces retirement
-
Crash Responder Safety Week: Hundreds of first responders injured, killed yearly
-
Food Bank RGV experiencing shortage ahead of holidays
-
Edinburg CISD to begin COVID-19 vaccination effort for kids 5-11
-
Operation Lone Star prepping for potential migrant caravans