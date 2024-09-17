x

Number of Asylum Hopefuls Increasing at Ports of Entry

NEAR ROMA – A number of asylum hopefuls are continuing to arrive at border crossings in The Rio Grande Valley.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there’s been an increase in the number of people seeking asylum from January to April, when the zero-tolerance policy went into effect.

