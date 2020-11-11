Number of COVID-19 cases surges nationwide
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is surging nationwide — and Hidalgo County is no exception.
During the past 10 days, the number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County has increased.
The daily totals, though, remain well below the mid-summer peak, when the Rio Grande Valley became a coronavirus hotspot.
While local hospitals are now better prepared to handle COVID-19 patients, another surge could have devastating consequences for the region.
Watch the video for the full story.
