x

Number of COVID-19 cases surges nationwide

Related Story

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is surging nationwide — and Hidalgo County is no exception.

During the past 10 days, the number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County has increased.

The daily totals, though, remain well below the mid-summer peak, when the Rio Grande Valley became a coronavirus hotspot.

While local hospitals are now better prepared to handle COVID-19 patients, another surge could have devastating consequences for the region.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Number of COVID-19 cases surges nationwide
Number of COVID-19 cases surges nationwide
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is surging nationwide — and Hidalgo County is no exception. During... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9:46:00 PM CST November 10, 2020
Radar
7 Days